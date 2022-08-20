Enforcement notices served on developer of housing estate in Limerick village

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed that it has served enforcement notices on the developer of an estate in Clarina.

A resident in Cluain Aoibh, Clarina contacted Limerick Live in recent weeks claiming that the large green area, due to be completed last year, is a “genuine risk to health and safety”.

They say a child cut his leg on a sharp metal shard which waas sticking out of the ground and that they fear there could be other incidents.

They also allege there are a number of other issues in the estate including electricity not being connected to some of the street lights.

According to the local resident, the estate has not been taken in charge by the council to date, and it is believed that all the planned houses have been constructed.

Limerick Live contacted the council regarding the concerns highlighted and a spokesperson said: “The Planning Enforcement department of Limerick City and County Council has served warning letters and enforcement notices on the developers of this estate, and are continuing to work with the developers to address the outstanding items.”

Cluain Aoibh is a development of mostly three-bedroom semi-detached properties in Clarina.

Limerick Live endeavoured to contact the developer but a phone number listed appears to be out of order, the website isn’t operating, an email sent to an address bounced back and there was no response to a message through a Facebook page.

The resident alleges the green area has been left in a “hazardous condition”.

“One of the resident’s children – a 5 year-old-boy – managed to get into the green across from his house and cut his leg on a sharp metal shard – sticking 24 inches out of the ground – quite badly,” they say.

“There are sharp rebar poles sticking out of the ground along with numerous other sharp objects. There is broken glass all over the green. There are broken and open manhole covers with 6ft drops,” said the resident.

They are worried that they will be “lumbered with a green area that has no grass anyway”.

“There are broken tiles, ceramic and sharp steel implements. There are no boundaries to prevent children from going onto this area and it is very likely to lead to someone becoming very hurt,” claims the resident.