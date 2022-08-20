In Pictures: Limerick locals meet hurling royalty at reopening of village park

LIMERICK hurling manager, John Kiely officially re-launched the newly-developed Ballylanders village park last weekend with the Liam MacCarthy and Mick Mackey cups in attendance.
The event was part of a family funday in the village ahead of the Pattern Day celebrations.
The day included a dog show as well as children's entertainment including a petting farm, bouncy castle and magician.
John Kiely took time to chat to everyone at the event and posed for photos alongside the Liam MacCarthy.
Check out our gallery to see more pictures from the day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.