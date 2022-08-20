Late American designer to the stars had very long association with Limerick

TRIBUTES have been paid to designer to the stars Carleton Varney who has sadly passed away.

Despite being born in the American state of Massachusetts, Carleton was well-loved in Limerick, developing a long association with the area after purchasing Shannongrove House, an 18th Century Georgian property in Pallaskenry.

He bought the home in the early 1960s when he first visited Ireland for a client, the wealthy Irish American Bernard P McDonough, the former owner of Dromoland Castle, with the pair then setting about the change of the Newmarket-on-Fergus venue into a luxury hotel.

He described Shannongrove as a “magical place to come on a July evening”, and in fact, said he bought it from memory after it came onto the market.

In 1982, the designer was the curator on the restoration and decoration of the American presidential yacht, the USS Sequoia, while he has also worked for a number of first ladies, including Nancy Reagan, Jacqueline Kennedy, Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush and Laura Bush.

He’s also redecorated the White House, the homes of a galaxy of Hollywood stars including Joan Crawford, Judy Garland and Van Johnson, and various captains of industry. Locally, he decorated the Limerick Inn and the Shannon International Hotel.

Mr Varney’s work was based on the use of bright, vivid, multicolors and patterns. In 2012, he published a book entitled Mr Color – a name which he had been dubbed by critics – and launched it at O’Mahony’s Bookshop in O’Connell Street.

Model agent Celia Holman-Lee has fond memories of their meetings.

“As far as I am concerned, he was a phenomenal interior designer. He had the most beautiful residence in Limerick. It was a treasure trove, it really was. He was always such a jolly, such a lovely man,” she said.

Mr Varney sent Celia a peacock bracelet as a gift. “He did magnificent costume jewellery. I’ve worn it a few times, although not in recent years. I was at nothing glamorous enough!”

He owned the upscale decorating firm Dorothy Draper and Company and has penned more than 30 books.

Mr Varney sadly died in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the age of 85 last month. May he rest in peace.