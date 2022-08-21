Limerick Weather - Sunday, August 21, 2022

CLOUDY and rather misty across the south of the province with outbreaks of rain along with some hill and coastal fog, but it will be a drier and brighter start to the day elsewhere. Cloud will gradually increase across the rest of the province during the afternoon and some patchy outbreaks of rain will develop later. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in light south to southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Changeable with some rain or showers most days.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain in parts, turning heavier locally towards dawn. Misty in places with some hill fog. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, a little cooler in the north with lows of nine to 12 degrees. Light to moderate southeast winds will turn southerly.

Outbreaks of rain early in the day tomorrow will clear to a mix of sunny spells and showers. Highs of 18 to 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Moderate westerly breezes will develop.

Rather cloudy on Monday night with some rain or drizzle in parts, most persistent falls along the Atlantic coast. Mild and quite humid with lowest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, and light southwest winds.

On Tuesday, a mix of sunshine and showers. Turning drier in the evening with more widespread sunny spells then. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes. Some uncertainty for Tuesday night but there may be a spell of rain moving in. Temperatures will fall to between 10 and 13 degrees overnight with light southwest breezes.

A good deal of dry weather is signalled for Wednesday, although there will be some showers also, mainly in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees with a moderate westerly breeze.

Uncertain beyond midweek, but currently Thursday looks to be a mainly dry with just well scattered showers. Temperatures in the mid to high teens.