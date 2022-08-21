Search

21 Aug 2022

Limerick farmers are being ‘terrorised in their yards’ claims farming organisation

Limerick farmers are being ‘terrorised in their yards’ claims farming organisation

The ICMSA says farmers are being “terrorised in their own yards”.

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

21 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

THE STORY in last week’s Farm Leader about a Limerick farmer being asked where he’d “like to be buried” by a trespasser has struck a chord.

It was very well read in the paper and online with almost 25,000 views online.

The chair of Limerick ICMSA John Bateman appealed for the gardai to “get involved” in the increasing number of ‘stand-offs’ between organised gangs of trespassers and farmers before the “situation escalates to tragedy”.

Limerick farmer asked where he’d ‘like to be buried’ by trespasser

In a follow up piece this week, a spokesperson for ICMSA said that there was no point in anyone coming along afterwards and “wringing their hands about a tragedy or serious injury”.

“We all know who these groups are and what they’re up to. It’s the same extended and overlapping groups and it is up to the State and its agencies to protect innocent and law-abiding farmers from the threats and intimidation that these people seem to deploy automatically.

“We don’t want to hear any more nonsense about ‘resources’ and ‘coverage’: someone is going to be seriously hurt because we have a system that is either unable or unwilling to make these trespassers obey the law,” said the spokesperson.

They continued: “We just can’t go on day-to-day where people in their own homes and on their own farms have to look on as these gangs roam around doing what they want and without let or hindrance, only what the local people or individual farmers are able to exert or co-ordinate.”

Teenage boy set fire to homes in Limerick estate causing €150k worth of damage

The ICMSA spokesperson said farmers are being “terrorised in their own yards”.

“I mean directly threatened with beatings or worse. We have to insist that the gardai step up here and protect the farming community trying to do their work on their own farms and looking up only to see these men wandering through their land and doing whatever it is they claim to be doing.

“It is up to the State to put order on a situation that is, by the day, getting more dangerous and fraught,” they concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media