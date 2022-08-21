Global success for young Limerick barber

YOUNG Stephen Healy is a cut above the rest as he has been named Global Apprentice Barber of the Year.

When he doesn’t have a scissors or clippers in his hand he is raising money for charity or playing on the sports field.

Stephen, who hails from Kishikirk, Ballysimon, single-handedly raised €3,000 for the Irish Cancer Society by cycling 200km from Limerick to Cavan last year. He raised €1,000 for Milford Hospice In October 2020.

A year earlier Stephen signed the Ardscoil Ris roll of honour – he was recognised for playing hockey for Ireland at U18 level and Ardscoil Ris Junior Cup.

Stephen also has gifted hands in his workplace – Tony’s Barber Shop, Bloodmill Road. He has been an apprentice there for the last year.

Following a series of courses around the country, Stephen was nominated in the Business for Global App, Barber of the Year. Social Media Hair and Beauty Awards (SMHBA) uploaded each nominee’s work and requested people to vote by liking and commenting. Stephen had to reach the top 10 to qualify.

Then a panel of judges from the UK and Australia adjudicated Stephen’s work and he had to upload a video of his hair cutting. Stephen was chosen as winner of the Global Apprentice Barber of the Year. The award ceremony took place in Cardiff with Stephen receiving a glass trophy and certificates.

He was also a hair’s breadth from winning the skin fade of the year competition. Stephen’s colleagues at Tony’s Barbershop are thrilled for him. His boss, Tony Hoare said Stephen is “an excellent barber”.

“I really enjoy watching Stephen at his craft. He is somebody to watch out for in the future – this is only the start,” said Tony. Stephen has now reached the end of his training as an apprentice.

He hopes with this new found recognition to compete in the UK in the Great British Barber Bash.