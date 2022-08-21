BREAKING: Limerick man in 'critical' condition following assault 'involving up to 10 people'

A YOUNG Limerick man is in a "critical" condition following an assault in County Kildare in the early hours of this Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for witnesses following the "serious assault" of two men in the course of an incident in Monasterevin. Limerick Live has learned both victims - a father and son - are from Kilmallock. The Irish Independent is reporting that the "attack involved up to 10 people".

"Shortly after 12.30am, gardaí and emergency services attended at Dublin Road, Monasterevin following reports of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.

"A man in his 20s, found unresponsive at the scene, was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

"A second man, aged in his early 50s, was treated at the scene for apparent facial injuries and removed by ambulance to Portlaoise Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening," said a garda spokesperson.

Kilmallock-based councillor PJ Carey said there is "a deep sense of shock in the town following the news that a local family was involved in this tragic incident.

"The victims and their family are in all our thoughts and prayers," said Cllr Carey.

Prayers were said at Masses in Kilmallock this Sunday for the injured individuals.

When contacted, Fr Chris O'Donnell said he asked Mass-goers to "pray for a local family and particularly a young man from the parish".

An incident room has been established at Kildare Garda Station. The scene was preserved for forensic examination. No arrests have been made at this time.



Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.