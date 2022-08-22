BREAKING: Limerick man passes away after assault in Kildare

THE LIMERICK man who was viciously assaulted in Monasterevin in County Kildare has tragically passed away this Monday afternoon.

He has been named locally as Dylan McCarthy, aged 29, of Kilmallock.

A post on the Kilmallock Church Facebook page reads: "Dylan’s heartbroken parents Eamonn and Marita, sister Orla and partner Glenn, new nephew Liam, Dylan’s partner Aoife, aunts, uncles and the McCarthy and O’Doherty families are grateful to have had Dylan for 29 years. We are very thankful for all the Masses, prayers and good wishes for Dylan. Funeral details to follow after organ donation."

Gardaí in Kildare are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to the incident in Monasterevin, Co. Kildare on Sunday.

"The man, aged in his 20s, who was found unresponsive at the scene and taken to Tallaght University Hospital has since passed away. He was pronounced dead this afternoon, Monday, August 22," reads a garda statement issued this Monday afternoon.

"The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted by Chief State Pathologist, Dr. Linda Mulligan. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation," continues the statement.

Shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, gardaí and emergency services attended at Dublin Street, Monasterevin following reports of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.

A second man, aged in his 50s, understood to be Dylan's father, was treated for serious injuries. He has been transferred to Tallaght University Hospital where his condition remains serious.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal to witnesses to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Dublin Street, Monasterevin between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday, August 21, 2022 is asked to contact investigating gardaí. Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare garda station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.