Photographer discovers 'remarkable' carvings at Limerick stone circle

THE DISCOVERY of carvings on one of the stones at the Grange Stone Circle in Limerick is being described as "remarkable".

Leading Irish archaeological photographer Ken Williams made the discovery after developing methods of lighting stones to photograph them to maximum effect.

The carvings consist of concentric circles and arcs placed on the back and sides of the fourth stone to the north of the entrance passage.

Dr Elizabeth Shee Twohig, who has published extensively on megalithic and rock art, said that there is only a single carved stone of this kind in Munster or Connaught.

"It is possible that the stone is contemporary with the banked enclosure henge at c.3000 BC and was incorporated into the circle built inside the enclosure at a slightly later date."

Minister Patrick O’Donovan, who has a long connection with Lough Gur stated: "This is a very interesting find and I look forward to visiting the site again soon and seeing first-hand these intriguing designs.

"I would like to thank Mr. Williams for notifying the Office of Public Works and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, as this ensures that the discovery can be appropriately recorded.

"I would encourage members of the public to contact the OPW and the Department immediately if they find anything unusual, as everyone can play their part to protect our past."

Ken Williams plans to publish the photographs of the carvings in an academic paper, which will describe the art and discuss comparable examples elsewhere.