Search

24 Aug 2022

Legendary Cranberries guitarist releases brand new single

Legendary Cranberries guitarist releases brand new single

The Cranberries Noel Hogan releases new track with Brazilian singer - The Puro

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

24 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LEGENDARY Cranberries guitarist Noel Hogan has released a brand-new single with a well-known Brazilian singer.

Moyross born Noel Hogan has teamed up with Brazalian singer Mell Peck as The Puro and this week they have released their second single ‘Goodbye’.

The Puro combines Hogan's trademark guitar sound with Peck's authentic vocal style, a voice filled with an essence of life oozing in powerful emotions, on this stirring track.

Peck recently visited Ireland from her native Brazil to record with Noel whilst making their first official debut when they appeared on RTE TV together performing  a track they co-wrote.

And later this year, fans in Brazil can look forward to the first live gig.

Renowned guitarist, songwriter and producer, the Grammy nominated Noel Hogan taught himself to play guitar at the age of 17.

Latest donation statements for Limerick politicians published

As co-founder and main composer with The Cranberries, Noel Hogan was directly responsible for creating the band’s distinct sound.

Some 50 million albums later and numerous songwriting credits, Noel Hogan’s deserved place in rock music history is firmly guaranteed 

His new co-star, Mell Peck, was born in the city of Sapucaia, Rio Grande do Sul.

From a very early age, Mell connected with music when she got a guitar as gift from her father. It soon became her favourite toy and that was enough to start her musical journey.

Peck's music is strong and filled with an emotional essence that materialises in feelings and powerful vocals. Mell continues to captivate the audience by posting her work online.

In 2022, she received the 100,000 plate from YouTube as a recognition of her work.

‘Goodbye’ is now available for download and streaming.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media