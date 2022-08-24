Search

25 Aug 2022

Pre-trial date set in Limerick father-of-two murder case

WEDNESDAY, September 21 has been named as the date of a pre-trial hearing in the Jason Corbett murder case.

Mr Corbett, who hailed from Janesboro on Limerick's southside, was beaten to death at his home in the USA by his wife Molly and father-in-law Thomas Martens in August 2015.

The murder of the 39-year-old father to Jack and Sarah shocked both Limerick, the wider country and the world.

‘Barbaric’ killing leaves Limerick town ‘numb and bereft’

Despite the pair claiming they were acting in self-defence, they were convicted of second degree murder by a jury in 2017.

However, last year, the North Carolina Supreme Court overturned the verdict and the pair were released, with a retrial set to be held.

It's anticipated with the pre-trial hearing scheduled in four weeks from now, Judge David Hall will then set a date for a formal retrial.

The Corbett family will be in attendance at the US courtroom next month, where they are expected to press Justice Hall to give the case priority.

Ongoing legal delays, the family, say have been a "nightmare" for Jason's orphaned children, Jack and Sarah, now aged 17 and 15 respectively.

The family, including Tracey Corbett-Lynch, the children's guardian who has spearheaded the campaign for justice, want a commitment to a retail date in October or November.

This would enable the matter to be wrapped by Christmas.

