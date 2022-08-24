Limerick-based record label teams up with Three for Electric Picnic

LIMERICK based record label Narolane has partnered with telecommunications company Three to bring a new stage to this year’s Electric Picnic.



The Three All For Music stage will be home to a host of exciting international and homegrown artists across the weekend.



Narolane fronted by Limerick rappers God Knows, Denise Chaila and MuRli will open the new stage joined by a collection of guest Irish artists at the festival which takes place in Stradbally, Laois from Friday, September 2.

Narolane member God Knows commented: “We’re excited to partner with Three to bring a live Narolane show to the 3 All For Music stage at Electric Picnic. We have been waiting a long time for this, featuring some of our favourite Irish artists, and can say that fans are in for a real treat.”



The trio will officially open the Three All For Music stage at 2pm on Saturday, September 3.



All For Music is built around the collective experience of the enjoyment gained from music and the way people connect with it and how it’s celebrated.

“This is a new show, different to what fans would have seen so far and we can’t wait to get on the 3 All For Music stage on the Saturday of Electric Picnic,” God Knows continued.The full stage line up will be revealed ahead of the festival weekend.The announcement follows Denise Chaila’s critically acclaimed performance in King John’s Castle last weekend.