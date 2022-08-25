Former Limerick Person of the year ready for new adventure

THE CEO of UL Hospitals Group, Colette Cowan, has paid tribute to Dr Catherine Motherway on her retirement as head of the Intensive Care Unit at UHL.

A low-key event took place at the hospital this week to mark her departure from the role.

“So delighted to thank and bid farewell to our fabulous colleague Dr Motherway as she retires and plans her next adventure. An amazing clinician whose practical guidance helped us all through pandemic,” commented Ms Cowan in a post on social media.

Dr Motherway, a consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care, is originally from Ladysbridge in County Cork but now lives in County Galway.

Voted the 2020 Limerick Person of the Year for her Trojan work during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, she qualified from University College Cork in 1985 and completed her training in anaesthesia in Ireland in 1996.

She subsequently completed training in Intensive Care Medicines in Australia and became a Fellow of the Faculty of Intensive Care as it then was in Australia. She has been working as a Consultant in Anaesthesia at UHL since 1999.

Dr Motherway was also the Clinical Lead in organ donation and, throughout her career, had a particular interest in training.

She is a past Chair of the National Training Committee of the College of Anaesthetists and a past President of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland.