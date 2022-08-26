Handbag snatched from woman hailing taxi in Limerick city centre

GARDAI have renewed their appeal for information following a theft incident in the city centre just over a week ago.

A handbag was snatched from a young woman as she was trying to hail a taxi in the early hours of last Friday morning - August 19.

"This incident took place at 2am at Shannon Street. A female on her own was trying to hail down a taxi when a

thief approached her from behind and suddenly snatched her handbag," said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.

"It was a black handbag containing a number of personal items," he added.

While investigations are ongoing and CCTV footage has been obtained gardai say they are not in a position to issued a detailed description of the culprit.

"If you were present on Shannon Street at 2am last Friday morning, you may have witnessed this event. If you did, then we would like to hear from you," said Garda Finnerty.

Henry Street garda station can be contacted at (061) 212400.