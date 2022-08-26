Search

26 Aug 2022

Handbag snatched from woman hailing taxi in Limerick city centre

Handbag snatched from woman hailing taxi in Limerick city centre

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

26 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

GARDAI have renewed their appeal for information following a theft incident in the city centre just over a week ago.

A handbag was snatched from a young woman as she was trying to hail a taxi in the early hours of last Friday morning - August 19.

"This incident took place at 2am at Shannon Street. A female on her own was trying to hail down a taxi when a
thief approached her from behind and suddenly snatched her handbag," said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.

"It was a black handbag containing a number of personal items," he added.

Limerick is all set to welcome Hollywood A-Lister for movie shoot

While investigations are ongoing and CCTV footage has been obtained gardai say they are not in a position to issued a detailed description of the culprit.

"If you were present on Shannon Street at 2am last Friday morning, you may have  witnessed this event. If you did, then we would like to hear from you," said Garda Finnerty.

Henry Street garda station can be contacted at (061) 212400.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media