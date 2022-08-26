DPP directs no prosecution over alleged 'squaring' of penalty points by Limerick gardai

A NUMBER of high profile individuals who were questioned by gardai as part of an investigation into the alleged 'squaring' of penalty points within the Limerick garda division will not face prosecution.

According to reports, published by several media organisations this Friday, the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been relayed to the individuals in recent days.

The decision to direct no prosecution comes after the submission of a comprehensive file following a lengthy garda investigation which was first launched in late 2019.

More than two dozen people were questioned under caution including a number of prominent sportspeople, media figures and individuals involved in politics.

The investigation, which was led by members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, focused on events which occurred at various locations in Limerick over a three year period - between October 2016 and September 2019.

A retired garda superintendent and four serving gardai are currently before the courts having been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The charges relate to alleged offences of speeding, failing to produce insurance, holding a mobile phone while driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, and driving without insurance.

An Garda Siochana has been contacted in relation to the media reports.