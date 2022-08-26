Search

26 Aug 2022

Four science sisters graduate from same University of Limerick course

Four science sisters graduate from same University of Limerick course

Dr Sally Ryan ( BSc Industrial Biochemistry 2016/ PhD 2020), Rosaleen Ryan & Anna Ryan (BSc Industrial Biochemistry 2022), Kate Ryan (BSc Industrial Biochemistry 2018), from Killaloe, Co Clare.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

26 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

IT WAS a family affair on campus this week as four science sisters at the University of Limerick celebrated receiving their hard-earned undergraduate degrees.

Siblings often disagree but for the Ryan sisters from Killaloe in County Clare, the BSc in Industrial Biochemistry in UL proved to be the perfect pathway for all of their ambitions.

Last Monday, August 22, was a day of great celebration for the Ryan family as twin sisters Anna and Rosaleen graduated from the BSc in Industrial Biochemistry.

Anna said: “We all had an interest in science from the beginning, we went to St Annes Secondary School in Killaloe and got a great foundation in the science subjects.”

Ryanair marks significant anniversary of operations at Shannon Airport

Anna and Rosaleen were following a career path that their two older sisters had walked before them. Their sister Kate completed the programme in 2018 and eldest sister Sally graduated from the programme in 2016, later gaining a doctorate in the field in 2020.

“One of my aunts is a biochemist so when Sally was looking at third level courses, she encouraged her to go into it. And it kind of stemmed from there,” Anna added.

The newly graduated sisters commended the many pharmaceutical and medical device companies around Limerick, stating that it was very encouraging to go into this area of study as a result.

Professor Tewfik Soulimane, Head of the Department of Chemical Sciences, lectured each of the sisters during their time in UL.

“I’m more than 30 years in education and I have never encountered this before where a number of siblings come into the same programme, and they are happy and successful.

“I was delighted to see them yesterday at our celebration in the Department after graduation and I congratulated their parents whom I have come to know, as they have come to so many graduations over the years,” Professor Soulimane said.

Anna is now pursuing a PhD in Trinity College Dublin while Rosaleen aims to work in the thriving Biomedical industry like Sally and Kate.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media