Limerick Weather - Saturday, August 27

Limerick weather
ANY mist and fog will clear quickly this morning to leave a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells.
A few isolated light showers may develop in the west of the county.
Highest temperatures, on Saturday, will range between 18 to 21 Celsius in light variable breezes.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Heavier showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, in light to occasionally moderate easterly breezes.
For more Limerick weather click here
MONDAY: Sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest in the west during the afternoon with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the west, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.
TUESDAY: A mix of cloud and hazy sunny intervals with just an occasional shower in the northwest. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest in the east in mostly moderate easterly breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.