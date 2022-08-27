Tributes paid after passing of 101-year-old County Limerick woman

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “truly wonderful lady” following her passing at 101 years-of-age.

Heartfelt sympathies have been pouring in for Hannah O’Sullivan (née Brislane) who passed away very peacefully at her home in Ballinafinna, Ardpatrick, County Limerick.

She was surrounded by her loving family in her final moments, on Monday, August 15.

“A remarkable woman by all accounts, may her gentle soul rest in peace,” one tribute expressed.

Born in Liscarroll, Rockspring, County Cork, Hannah first came to County Limerick in 1956, after meeting her soon-to-be husband while working as a nurse in the Rotunda hospital in Dublin.

“She was the centre of all our lives,” her daughter Anne told Limerick Live.

Hannah spent much of her life at home in Limerick, loved farming and had perfect health all her life.

One tribute told of how Hannah, who was known to many as Mrs Dan, due to being the beloved wife of the late Dan O’ Sullivan, was always “a lovely quiet friendly lady.”

“She saw a long life granted only to a rare few,” they added in recognition of her remarkable age.

Another described Hannah as a “much loved mother and grandmother” who will be sadly missed by all the family.

Her passing is very deeply regretted by her loving family, Margaret (Curtin) Ballyhea, Maura (Costello) in Adare, Jim, Tom and Ann, sons in law John and Christy, daughter in law Patricia, as well as her adored grandchildren Maria, Ciara, Joanne, Fearghal, Eoghan and Ailbhe, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Hannah’s reposing took place on Tuesday, August 16 at Daffy’s funeral home, Kilmallock. Her Requiem Mass was said at St Patrick’s Church, Ardpatrick on Wednesday, August 16.

She was laid to her final resting place at the Hill Cemetery, in her home of Ardpatrick shortly after.

“She had a very strong heart. She had six grandchildren and she loved each and every one of them. She will be sadly missed by all the family,” her daughter Anne added.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.