In Pictures: Limerick GAA club honours long-time volunteer for his 'Weekes' of dedication

THE MESSAGE on Bruff GAA’s electronic scoreboard read ‘Thanks Mike’ on Friday, displaying why Mike Weekes’ friends and family were gathered in the complex.

They came to pay tribute to Mike for taking care of Bruff sportsfield for over a decade.

Club chairman Mike Kiely welcomed Mike and family and introduced speakers Brian Finn, Fran O’Dwyer, and Tom Bulfin.

They all spoke in glowing terms of Mike’s dedication both on match days and during the week. One said: “On a busy Sunday Mike might spend seven hours at the field!”

Mr Kiely said following Mike’s retirement he has been “impossible to replace”.

As well as Bruff GAA, it is doubtful there was a project of note in Limerick GAA for 50 years in which Mike Weekes did not have an involvement.

He played with Ballybricken, was selector with Limerick underage and senior hurling sides, did PR and the Limerick yearbook, was an active member of the original supporters club, manager of the Limerick hurlers who won the All- Ireland Masters and devised and founded a competition for Munster counties’ junior hurling champions.