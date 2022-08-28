Search

28 Aug 2022

Auctioneer confirms ‘good confidence amongst farmers' as two Limerick farms sell for over €1m

A large stone shed on the 42 acres in Kilbreedy East, Martinstown, Kilmallock which sold for more than €500,000

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

28 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

TWO farms of land in the wider Kilmallock area have been snapped up in recent weeks for a total price of over €1m.

John Flynn Auctioneers brought the farms, on behalf of separate vendors, to the market. The larger of the two was 60 acres at Thomastown, Kilmallock - a roadside holding in easily managed divisions.

Mr Flynn described it as “good grazing ground including a three column slatted shed, haybarn, cattle crush and old farmhouse.”

He said there were a number of interested parties. The farm was guided at €600,000 and while Mr Flynn wouldn’t disclose the final sale price Farm Leader understands it was in excess of €600,000, which is over €10,000 an acre.

A deal has also been struck for 42 acres at Kilbreedy East, Martinstown, Kilmallock.

“It is also a prime roadside holding, divided into seven fields all well watered and main fence throughout. Buildings include a farm house in need of total upgrade, four column hay barn and large stone shed,” said Mr Flynn.

Guiding at €500,000, it is believed it sold for well over that figure.

Mr Flynn said the vendors and new owners in both deals were very satisfied.

The summer months are traditionally the quieter ones for land sales but Mr Flynn said that is changing.

“They come to the market when they come to the market. I have a 48 acre farm in the Bruff area up for sale in the coming weeks. There is good confidence amongst farmers at the moment. Milk price is fantastic and there is money to be made in beef again,” said Mr Flynn.

