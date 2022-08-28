Search

28 Aug 2022

Rhys to run five marathons in five days to raise funds for Limerick charities

Rhys Cosgrove, pictured with J &J staff Adrian Hogan and Emma Condon, is set to run an amazing five marathons in five days

Reporter:

David Hurley

28 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

FOR MOST of us running one marathon in our life is something we’d shudder at.

But 20-year-old Rhys Cosgrove is not like most of us – and is to run five marathons over five days in October for a very good cause.

Rhys, who works for Johnson and Johnson in Plassey is in training for the unique challenge which will kick off on October 5.

“On the Wednesday, I’d start outside my house in Clonlara. On Thursday, I’ll head to Johnson and Johnson where I’ll do a loop around Kilmurry. On Friday, I’ll head back to my old school, where I’ve a two kilometre route around that. Saturday will bring me to the University of Limerick, and on the Sunday, I’ll finish back in Clonlara,” explained Rhys.

Four science sisters graduate from same University of Limerick course

Unsurprisingly, he’s a keen athlete and has been training for 10 hours a week in the run up to the challenge, where he hopes to raise thousands of euro for Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention, which provides patrols of the banks of the Shannon and assistance to people who may be in distress.

It’s not the first time Rhys has hit the tracks for a good cause – this time last year, he ran 100km in a day for Milford Hospice.

He’s more than doubling the challenge covering 210km in total in various loops.

Click here to support the fundraiser.

He says he doesn’t mind covering loops because it provides an element of predictability in terms of how to pace himself, and planning.

Rhys thanked his employer for its support alongside his parents Brian and Estelle.

“Being able to work in a workplace where they’ll give you opportunities like this and such strong support is brilliant. They’ve been helping me with logistics, posting about my progress and I cannot thank them enough.”

