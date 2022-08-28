Whoever said ‘Nice guys finish last’ hadn’t met the Limerick brothers from Ahane!

IN THE 45th minute of the All-Ireland final the Cats’ tails were up as they hunted down Limerick’s lead.

TJ Reid took a side-line cut which dribbled through to Dan Morrissey mopping up at full-back. Every fan knows the way Limerick play - out through the lines and deliver lovely ball into the forwards. But there is this instinctive, almost guttural urge to shout, “Drive the fecking thing!”

As two Kilkenny players attempted to decapitate Dan he plays a hand pass out to Mike Casey like he is lobbing a beach ball around a pool in Puerto del Carmen.

Mike passes it to Gearoid Hegarty who doubles back and hand passes to Dan who is on the move. Again, a Black and Amber army descends on Dan who calmly passes the sliothar out to Darragh O’Donovan who picks out Aaron Gillane. It is but one example of ice running through the veins of this three in-a-row winning All-Ireland team.

Dan Morrissey, brother Tom, and county and club teammate Ciarán Barry, spoke to Limerick Live at the announcement of Unity Credit Union renewing their sponsorship of Ahane GAA.

“I remember those few plays. I think it is driven into us at training the whole time not to panic when you are under pressure and just try to find the man in the right position. The way the game was at that stage we probably had our half forwards and midfield back so you knew if you drove the ball up the field Kilkenny probably had an extra man or two back there and the odds would have been on Kilkenny winning that ball. It’s probably just down to the drills we do with Paul Kinnerk at training not to panic under pressure - work it out to the man in the best position and when the delivery is on go long then,” said Dan.

Tom is often the recipient of lovely diagonal passes but he isn’t afraid to win the dirty ball either. After Richie Hogan scored a goal in the second half of the coming of age All-Ireland quarter-final against Kilkenny in 2018 it was Tom who caught Nickie Quaid’s puck out and struck it straight over the bar. Similarly, in this year’s final after Kilkenny got the second goal and tagged on a point to level it up it was Tom who got the next one to steady the ship.

“Hego (Gearoid Hegarty) was the one who made the run and won the puck out. I just happened to be the player running off him. I think it's just ingrained in all of us when something like that - a big moment in a game goes against you - there is a heightened focus and heightened energy to make sure you get the next ball and stop the team’s momentum. That we regain control of the game straight away and suck any life or hope that they were gaining.

“So I think that's all that really goes through not just my head but all of our heads. I’m in the half forward line so I am going to be one of the three players more than likely that Nickie picks with a puck out. It just happened to be me in 2018 that he picked out the run of and this time it was Hego and I just happened to be running off him. There is just a focus to get on the ball as quick as you can after something like that happens against you,” said Tom. Like Dan, he credits the Holy Trinity of John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk and Caroline Currid as well as all the backroom team with the success.

“It is a mixture of everyone involved really. Paul has us so well drilled that we are used to every situation / scenario we are faced with whether it is minute one or minute 71. I think it is the experience we have probably gained over the few years as well. We have been in positions in matches that have been down to the wire so often we know there is no point panicking – there is still a game to be won,” added Tom.

While Gearoid gets all the plaudits for his wonder goal against Clare in the Munster final, Tom started it by catching the sliothar practically blindfolded!

“The helmet was nudged up – I think it was falling off when I had it – but I suppose I got sight of the ball as it was landing so the hand was up and I just kind of felt the ball hit the hand and luckily it nestled in there. I saw Gearoid peeling off, got the hand pass away thankfully and the rest, as they say, is history. He managed to stick it in the net and we got the goal,” said Tom, who is the forward in the family but Dan showed them how it’s done in this year’s All-Ireland.

At the end of the first half Seamus Flanagan, Gearoid and TJ Reid all missed off their left hand sides. You’d have got good odds on the next player pointing off his left being Dan.

“I usually don't get forward too often,” he laughs.

“I probably have more of a defensive mindset. The opportunity arose where there was a bit of space in front of me. I saw the ball coming across to Will O’Donoghue. I was expecting the hand pass to my hand but he gave it out to me a few yards in front so I had to run on to it and jab lift it up. I think it was Eoin Cody closing me down. It was probably on the 45 so nine times out of 10 you expect to score those ones. Before training every day you try and get 30 or 40 shots inside in the Gaelic Grounds. I was just delighted it went over,” said Dan.

After excelling at full and half back, in the unlikely situation that John Kiley asked which he preferred, what he would say?

“Whenever you’re getting a starting jersey you'll just take it. If he told me to go up to corner forward I'd happily go up! They are both different positions. You probably do get on a bit more ball at half back, probably a bit more freedom to get forward. I did really enjoy my few years back at full back as well - whenever I get picked I won’t complain.”

When the county stars return to their clubs it drives on their teammates and Ahane is no different. Ciarán Barry who was on the Limerick senior panel this year says 2018 was his first year playing senior with Ahane.

“The All-Ireland win (2018) gave a huge lift to the club in general. It helped the younger lads push on. They (Dan and Tom) are always open to talk to you and guide you along. It definitely helps when you’re younger - you just need that small bit of guidance. You’d be a bit nervous coming up to them in training at times,” jokes Ciarán. And when he got the call up to the Limerick panel they helped him too.

“All the other Limerick lads did as well. Everyone brings you along and shows you the ropes,” said Ciaran.

Training must get hot and heavy with the fierce competition for places but they are a tight-knit bunch. Only the other week a number were pictured at the Westlife concert in Cork. Tom said they have had the best memories of their lives together.

“We’ve been lucky to be on such a successful team with Limerick. You’re sharing those special moments with the people that are so close to you so you’re obviously going to have such a special bond and friendships as well that go with it - ones that you will have for life no doubt,” said Tom.

Limerick Live reminds him of a bold declaration he made on stage at the homecoming in 2018 at Ahane GAA Club.

“I think I said I would be disappointed if you told me right now I was only going to finish up with one All-Ireland.”

The majority of supporters would have died happy that we witnessed one!

“We knew in 2018 before we won, the talent we had in the panel. The age profile was young so when we won it felt no different. I felt this team was capable of more and I knew we wanted it more. Did I know what we would do in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and win three in-a-row? I would be lying if I thought that was something we were going to do but I definitely knew there was more in us and more All-Irelands there for that Limerick team.”

And looking into his crystal ball now...

“I suppose anybody who is involved with sport, you kind of forget what you have and you just look to the future and, look, we will be no different. Yes, we won three in-a-row and our fourth title but we’ll want to go again next year and the year after that and the year after that and get as much as we can while the good days are here.”

You can take that statement to the bank - sorry, Unity Credit Union!