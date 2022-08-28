Limerick musician launches his first poetry collection

LIMERICK-based musician Calvin McManus recently launched his first collection of poetry at the Limerick City Gallery of Art.

To mark the launch, there was a live musical performance featuring Calvin and other local artists from the MA in Composition course at the University of Limerick.

“This is my first compilation of poetry, 63 poems in total. They explore a range of themes and emotions, such as love, relationships, youth, the fabric of my home Cavan, and its people,” he commented.

"It is also an exploratory rumination on our inner most thoughts, ideas, and feelings that we all have, but too often go unexpressed or communicated," he added.

While originally from Cavan, Calvin says living in Limerick has had a major influence on his poetry.

“There are many poems written during my time here over many years. Limerick is a wealth of inspiration from the city to the county outskirts. Limericks charm is dark, attractive, and extremely honest," he said.