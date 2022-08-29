Millionaires’ Row in Limerick - surge in property sales in excess of €500,000

A TOTAL of 1,120 properties were listed on the Property Price Register for Limerick city and county up to the end of July this year – 55 homes sold for over half a million euros.

In all of 2021, 47 homes changed hands for over €500,000. Produced by the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA), the register includes date of sale, price and address of all residential properties purchased in Ireland since 2010.

Limerick Live pored through the register to find the top 10 most expensive houses so far in 2022. We chose up to the end of July as August is traditionally a quieter month although estate agents may scoff at this as it seems busier than ever.

The usual suspects of Adare and Ballyclough are present. However, Castletroy can boast three in the top 10 with two located close together on the Golf Links Road. South Circular Road in the city, Mungret, Rosbrien and Pallaskenry also feature.

But coming in at the top of the list is Clonkeen House, Barrington’s Bridge, Lisnagry at €1.4m. The unique two-storey five-bedroom over garden level Georgian property had interest from as far away as Hong Kong.

The vendor worked in London and completed renovations at Princess Diana’s apartment in Kensington when she was engaged to Prince Charles. The established builder specialises in the renovations of period properties and worked his magic on Clonkeen House which has its own connection to Limerick royalty – the Barrington family.

In second spot is 4 Clanwilliam, Golf Links Road, Castletroy which sold for a cool €1.3m. In joint third is Graigue, Adare and Myrtleville, 14 Victoria Terrace, South Circular Road. Bids of €915,000 won the day in both those cases.

In last place in the top 10, but by no means least, is Ringmoylan, Pallaskenry at €765,000. Interestingly, a separate house in Ringmoylan sold for €630,000.00 – both are listed on the Property Price Register in May.

Another hot spot for houses selling for over €500,000 is Rathlinn, Castleconnell – three homes changed owners with the respective prices paid – €735,000 and two bang on €660,000. Three homes in the luxury developments of Revington Gardens, North Circular Road feature as do four in The Willow, Adare.

These abodes are but a dream for the vast majority as the most recent Daft report revealed the average price of a home in Limerick city is now €250,000.

Prices in the second quarter of 2022 were 11% higher than a year previously. In County Limerick, prices in the second quarter of 2022 were 9% higher than a year previously. The average price of a home in the county is now €236,000.

Ten most expensive properties in Limerick so far in 2022

1. Clonkeen House, Barringtons Bridge, Lisnagry €1,400,000

2. 4 Clanwilliam, Golf Link Road, Castletroy €1,300,000

3. Graigue, Adare €915,000

3. Myrtleville, 14 Victoria Terrace, South Circular Road €915,000

5. Bloomfield House, Rivers, Castletroy €875,000

6. Brook Lodge, The Belfry, Ballyclough €815,000

7. 3 Clanwilliam Square, Golf Links Road, Castletroy €795,000.

8. 9 Mungret Woods, Mungret, €780,000

9. Lisnalty, Rosbrien €775,000

10. Ringmoylan, Pallaskenry €765,000