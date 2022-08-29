Search

29 Aug 2022

Hundreds of supercars destined for Limerick in organised road trip

Largest cannonball car racing event ever is coming to Limerick

Cannonball 2022 will come to Limerick on September 10

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

29 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

OVER 200 supercars, novelty cars and celebrities are destined for Limerick as part of Europe's largest organised road trip.

The official route for Cannonball 2022 has been announced and it is confirmed that the supercar spectacle is coming back to Limerick on Saturday September 10.

The event has already raised €1,298,779 for Irish charities and organisers are hoping to reach €250,000 for The HOPE Foundation by the end of September 2022.  

The rare super cars will arrive into Circle K Ballysimon at approximately 11.45am and spectators will be able get up close and personal with 200 of the finest cars on the planet. This year, the event will have the highest ever number of car entries including Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren , Aston Martin Porsche, Rolls Royce Bentley and Maserati.

In Pictures: Patrickswell GAA club honours their All-Ireland hurling final heroes

On Friday September 9, Cannonball will blaze a trail from Malahide in Co. Dublin to Co. Cork with a fuel stop in Circle K Fermoy and lunch in The Blue Haven Kinsale in Co Cork.

The first finish line overnight stay will be at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney in Co Kerry. On Saturday September 10 the convoy will leave Killarney and take a fuel stop at Circle K Ballysimon and then lunch at The Oslo Bar in Salthill Co Galway and onwards to Sligo town for the second finish line and overnight stay.  

On Sunday September 11 the start line will be at Rosses Point Sligo and then lunch at Kilronan Castle in Ballyfarnon with a   fuel up at Casey’s Circle K in Co Roscommon before a big dramatic final finish line in Trim Co Meath on Sunday September 11 at 6pm.

