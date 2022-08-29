Search

29 Aug 2022

Irish Water warns of 'severe pressure' on local supplies across Limerick

Irish Water warns of 'severe pressure' on local supplies across Limerick

Irish Water is urging Limerick people to conserve water

Reporter:

David Hurley

29 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

IRISH Water is urging householders, businesses and farmers to make every effort possible to conserve water as drought conditions are causing a severe depletion of water supplies. 

The State utility says night-time restrictions are currently in place in some areas while tankers are also being deployed to top up some water supplies that are dangerously low.

Areas in Limerick which are under 'severe pressure' include Ardpatrick, Ballylanders, Bruree, Caherconlish, Cappamore, Croom, Doon, Fedamore, Galbally, Herbertstown,Hospital, Kilfinane, Kilmallock, Oola and Pallasgreen.

Millionaires’ Row in Limerick - surge in property sales in excess of €500,000

“We are appealing to residents, businesses and the farming community in Limerick to reduce their water usage as the situation worsens. We are asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone during the daytime and that the businesses of Limerick can continue to operate as normal," said Irish Water’s Operations Lead, Duane O’Brien. 

In order to conserve supplies, members of the public are being asked to avoid power-washing and to not fill garden swimming pools; to take shorter showers and not to take baths; to check for leaks on outdoor taps and troughs.

“It’s important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part," added Mr O'Brien.

Irish Water says it will continue to work with Limerick City and County Council to monitor and manage supplies to ensure people have a safe and reliable water supply over the coming weeks and months.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media