Irish Water warns of 'severe pressure' on local supplies across Limerick

IRISH Water is urging householders, businesses and farmers to make every effort possible to conserve water as drought conditions are causing a severe depletion of water supplies.

The State utility says night-time restrictions are currently in place in some areas while tankers are also being deployed to top up some water supplies that are dangerously low.

Areas in Limerick which are under 'severe pressure' include Ardpatrick, Ballylanders, Bruree, Caherconlish, Cappamore, Croom, Doon, Fedamore, Galbally, Herbertstown,Hospital, Kilfinane, Kilmallock, Oola and Pallasgreen.

“We are appealing to residents, businesses and the farming community in Limerick to reduce their water usage as the situation worsens. We are asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone during the daytime and that the businesses of Limerick can continue to operate as normal," said Irish Water’s Operations Lead, Duane O’Brien.

In order to conserve supplies, members of the public are being asked to avoid power-washing and to not fill garden swimming pools; to take shorter showers and not to take baths; to check for leaks on outdoor taps and troughs.

“It’s important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part," added Mr O'Brien.

Irish Water says it will continue to work with Limerick City and County Council to monitor and manage supplies to ensure people have a safe and reliable water supply over the coming weeks and months.