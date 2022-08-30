Limerick Weather: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

TODAY will be largely dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.

TONIGHT will be mild and mainly dry with some patches of mist or fog developing and with lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees with light variable breezes.

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY will all be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers at times. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with mainly light to moderate easterly breezes. Lowest night time temperatures will range from about 9 to 12 degrees.

On FRIDAY, after a mainly dry start, a band of rain will move in from the west and heavy showers will develop further east.

Through the second half of the day heavy downpours are likely, especially over Leinster and Ulster with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Next WEEKEND will continue unsettled with further spells of rain or showers, which may be heavy at times. Temperatures will range from about 17 to 21 degrees.