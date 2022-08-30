New series of autumn festivals aims to attract diaspora home to Limerick

LIMERICK will be the place to be this autumn as it hosts a series of festivals aimed at attracting Irish people living abroad home for visits.

The Global Irish Festival Series, which includes events in Limerick, Bruff and Ashford, is a joint initiative between Fáilte Ireland, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Limerick City and County Council

Limerick was one of only four counties chosen to take part in the initiative – the others being Donegal, Mayo and Kerry.

The four festivals in Limerick, which have received funding and support are: Ashford Festival (August 25-28), Pigtown Culture & Food Series (September 16 to October 3), Richard Harris International Film Festival (October 26 to 31) and the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Autumn School in Bruff (October 28 - 31).

Speaking at the Limerick launch of the series, Deputy Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said he hopes to welcome visitors from abroad over the coming months.

“The Limerick diaspora may extend up to six million people worldwide and we’re extending a warm céad míle fáilte to people across the world to come home, enjoy the festivities and experience Limerick which is still on a high after our All Ireland Hurling three-in-a-row.”

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin added: “The Global Irish Festival Series is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the culture and heritage of Limerick, connecting with the diaspora network and providing visitors with a new and unique reason to visit. The series will enable local communities to deepen their connections with visitors from around the world, increasing footfall for local businesses, supporting jobs and generating revenue.”

Eileen Coleman, Head of Tourism for Limerick City and County Council said: “It is fantastic to be part of the Global Irish Festival Series once again this year. We look forward to welcoming the Limerick diaspora back to enjoy the programme of events planned for the autumn.”

The Global Irish Festival Series is one of a number of initiatives being undertaken by the Global Limerick strategy which aims to connect Limerick with its diaspora no matter where they are living to build new relationships that will help local and regional development.