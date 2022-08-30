Search

30 Aug 2022

Intruder entered County Limerick home while occupant was hanging out clothes

Intruder entered County Limerick home while occupant was hanging out clothes

Gardai at Kilmallock are investigating the incident | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

30 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

GARDAI are appealing for information that will help them identify an intruder who entered a house in County Limerick while the occupant was hanging out clothes.

The incident happened in the townland of Ballymac,Effin at around 7.45pm on August 17.

"The owner of the house had gone out to the clothes line to hang out some clothes. She had left a side door of the house open. When she returned a few minutes later there was a man standing in her kitchen," said Garda John Finnerty.

The culprit, who was aged in his 40s, is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height with slicked, possibly gelled, black hair. According to gardai, he was unshaven and was wearing black trousers with a blue chequered shirt with short sleeves.

"The owner of the house managed to remain calm and she talked the culprit into leaving. He left via the same side door (he entered) without stealing anything and he jumped into an awaiting car," added Garda Finnerty.

The getaway car is described as being a a shiny navy Audi with an aerial on the roof.

Gardai at Kilmallock are investigating and can be contacted (063) 98018.

News

