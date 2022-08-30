Limerick winner of Newstalk's biggest ever Cash Machine

A LIMERICK man had 78,106 reasons to pick up the phone this Tuesday afternoon and become Newstalk's Cash Machine's biggest ever prize winner.
The lucky listener answered within the requisite five rings and had the correct daily cash amount to hand. Lee, from Limerick, is now €78,106.97 richer.
The daily prize hadn't been won in a number of days hence the big windfall. While LimerickLive didn't hear the call, it appears Lee was as cool as a cucumber on air.
Lee just won €78,000+ in limerick on the cash machine and he may as well have been told he won a fish— Jennifer Purcell (@Jenniferpurc) August 30, 2022
I'd be bawling down the phone
jeez that #cashmachine winner sounds like he won a fiver in the GAA Lotto. Congrats to him! @TodayFM— Fergus Chawke (@chawkey) August 30, 2022
And Lee isn't the only Limerick person to win a life changing prize in recent days.
Michael Ambrose, from Ardagh, has collected the keys to his new house in Killarney that he won in a fundraising raffle.
He said he is ecstatic to get the keys to his "dream" house.
