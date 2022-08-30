Staff shortages force closure of injury unit at Limerick hospital

PATIENTS with minor injuries which require medical attention are being advised the injury unit at St John's Hospital in Limerick city will remain closed for the rest of the day.

In a post on social media, the hospital said the unplanned closure is due to what it described as "short-term staffing deficits".

Patients are being advised that the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick remains open for emergencies and that the injury units at Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals are also open.

We regret to announce that due to short-term staffing deficits @StJohnsHospLmk, our Injury Unit will be closed for the remainder of the day today, Tuesday 30th August 2022.

Service will resume as normal on Wednesday 31st August from 8am. — St. John's Hospital, Limerick (@StJohnsHospLmk) August 30, 2022

"We would advise patients with minor injuries to attend Nenagh or Ennis Injury Units, both which are open until 8pm this evening. Please only present to the Emergency Department at UHL in the event of an emergency," read a post in Twitter.

Services at St John's Hospital are set to resume, as normal at 8am on Wednesday.

Any inconvenience caused by the closure is regretted.