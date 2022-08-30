Search

30 Aug 2022

Enchanting and beautiful music and song returns to Limerick church for Autumn Concert Series

The Marmen Quartet will perform at the All Saints Church in Castleconnell on November 29

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

30 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

A LIVE programme of enchanting and beautiful music and song returns to the All Saints Church in Castleconnell this autumn following a two-year hiatus.

Limerick City and County Council has announced details of the Castleconnell Autumn Concert Series, which gets underway this Tuesday night.

The series, which will feature four performances over the coming months, has been organised in partnership with Love Castleconnell, with financial support from Arts Council and Creative Ireland. T

This year’s series welcomes Fiachra Garvey (August 30), Dean Power (September 27), Miriam Kaczor and Ellen Jansson (October 25), and the Marmen Quartet (November 29) to the scenic riverside village.

The series took place virtually in 2020 and partially virtual last year. This year, all four performances will be live and in-person at All Saints Church, Castleconnell.

While pre-booking (via limertreetheatre.ie) is recommended, tickets for will be available at the door prior to each performance

Commenting on the return of the Castleconnell Autumn Concert Series, Dr Pippa Little, Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: “This year we are delighted to welcome back the full four concerts to Castleconnell in person. Always a magical evening, and a highlight of the classical music calendar, we are looking forward to showcasing these top Irish and international musicians, in the ambient and intimate setting of All Saints Church. Join us over these four nights, in the coming months, to experience a truly beautiful evening of music.”

Paul Fitzpatrick, the Dean’s Vicar at All Saints, Castleconnell added: “It is a privilege and a delight on behalf of the Congregation and Friends of All Saints Castleconnell, to host the forthcoming Autumn Series of Concerts. All Saints is a truly intimate and acoustically magical sacred space that lends itself to sheer excellence and quality. Instinctively, the iconic building breathes welcome and warmth.”

