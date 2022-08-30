Can you help the Samaritans? Charity seeks volunteers in Limerick

THE LIMERICK and Tipperary branch of the Samaritans has launched a drive for new volunteers.

At present, the charity, which provides emotional support to those in distress, is having to close down shifts at its office at Barrington Street in the city due to a lack of people to man the telephones.

To this end, an open evening is to take place this Wednesday from 7.30pm.

Every 10 seconds, Samaritans respond to a call for help, and as a listening volunteer, you have the chance to make a real difference to someone’s life.

Support is offered to volunteers, and you can provide help either on telephone, email or text. In general, listening volunteers do one shift of around three hours a week.

More volunteers are needed overnight, as it is then that the Samaritans can field most calls.

Earlier this year, the Samaritans Limerick and Tipperary branch unveiled comedian and actor Pat Shortt as its ambassador.

The Samaritans are available any time day or night. If you need someone to chat with, please telephone 116-123.

All calls are free and confidential.