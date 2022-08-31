Urgent call for blood donors to attend clinic in Limerick

A BLOOD donation clinic will be held in Limerick next week.
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service are urgently appealing for donors to come forward at the clinic in Patrickswell.
Like many organisations, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service faces challenges as we emerge from the pandemic.
The organisation say they are short of blood and have organised the clinic to take place on Monday, September 5 and Tuesday, September 6.
The clinic will be held at the Limerick Racecourse from 4.15pm to 7.30pm and new donors are welcome.
You can book an appointment for the clinic by calling 1800 222 111.
