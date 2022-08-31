Motorists advised of Limerick Tunnel closure for works

MOTORISTS are being advised that one lane of the Limerick Tunnel will be closed tonight for works.
The southbound bore towards Dublin/Cork will be closed from 8:30pm to 6am tomorrow morning.
The carraigeway will be closed to allow essential maintenance works to be carried out.
The N18 southbound road will be closed at Junction 4 Cratloemoyle, the northbound bore towards Shannon/Galway will not be affected.
Diversions will be in place via R445 (Ennis Road), R527 (Condell Road) and N69 (Dock Road) to N18 Junction 2.
