Search

31 Aug 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Wake up to the Morning Star

Limerick Property Watch: Wake up to the Morning Star

Cherbury House is bounded to the rear by the Morning Star River

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

31 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

REA Dooley Group are delighted to offer this rare opportunity to acquire a unique period-style property with stables on Circa 4.4 Acres.

Cherbury House is a protected structure and was built in 1915 by the health authorities for the local doctor in Bruff.

The property has been very well maintained and insulation has been upgraded throughout, as well as heating, plumbing, wiring, and property has also been re-roofed.

Located adjacent to local park "The Grove" and only a short stroll from Bruff town centre and all its amenities.

The house is approached through a tree lined driveway and is bounded to the rear by the Morning Star River. The site has well maintained mature gardens and is surrounded by stone cut walls.

There is an enclosed cobblestone yard to the rear of the property behind which lies cut stone stables, tack room and store room with overhead loft, there is a haybarn attached to the north of this building which contains a further three loose boxes.

The field to the rear contains an all weather arena.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Cherbury House, Brackvoan, Bruff
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: Excess €450,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: Pat Dooley on 087 6948942

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media