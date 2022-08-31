Limerick Property Watch: Wake up to the Morning Star

REA Dooley Group are delighted to offer this rare opportunity to acquire a unique period-style property with stables on Circa 4.4 Acres.

Cherbury House is a protected structure and was built in 1915 by the health authorities for the local doctor in Bruff.

The property has been very well maintained and insulation has been upgraded throughout, as well as heating, plumbing, wiring, and property has also been re-roofed.

Located adjacent to local park "The Grove" and only a short stroll from Bruff town centre and all its amenities.

The house is approached through a tree lined driveway and is bounded to the rear by the Morning Star River. The site has well maintained mature gardens and is surrounded by stone cut walls.

There is an enclosed cobblestone yard to the rear of the property behind which lies cut stone stables, tack room and store room with overhead loft, there is a haybarn attached to the north of this building which contains a further three loose boxes.

The field to the rear contains an all weather arena.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Cherbury House, Brackvoan, Bruff

Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home

Price: Excess €450,000

Seller: REA Dooley Group

Contact: Pat Dooley on 087 6948942

