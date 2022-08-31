In pictures: More giddiness than nerves at Limerick school as student cohort almost doubles

IT has been fun and friendships all around for Junior Infants taking their first big academic steps this week as primary schools across Limerick welcome the newest members to their classrooms.

Teachers and pupils in Bohermore National School in Ballysimon, County Limerick were thrilled to welcome the “biggest class the school has ever had” on their very first day on Tuesday.

“It is so exciting. We are thrilled to welcome 29 new starters across the classes to the school, including 16 Junior Infants,” Ciara Sheehy, Bohermore NS principal told Limerick Live.

The small primary school has almost doubled in size since last year, increasing its numbers from 39 to 72 students, as well as adding two new Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) units.

“It’s great to see such a positive change,” Ciara said, asserting that the ultimate aim of the school is to become the centre of the community.

Bohermore NS has also seen new clubs start in the after-school, as well as new choirs, an outdoor classroom, a sensory garden and two terra bunnies, Chestnut and Snowdrop, who the children love.

There are 14 Ukrainian students starting this year. During the summer months, a special summer camp was run for the Ukrainian children to help them assimilate into the community’s way of life.

Mrs Sheehy has also taken to employing a full-time Ukrainian teacher, with fluent English, across the primary and attached pre-school. “This helps ease any anxiety students may have,” she stated.

She added that the Ukrainian and Irish children in the pre-school are “getting on like a house on fire” and are very eager to exchange little Russian and English phrases while laughing and playing all day.

1st day in Junior Infants pic.twitter.com/ziEEDfMu84 — Doon Convent NS (@doonconventns) August 29, 2022

For the new Junior Infants starting at Bohermore NS, the school’s transition to primary programme meant that many have already met their teachers and familiarised themselves with their surroundings since last year.

This leads to no children crying in September, with many in fact, skipping in the door. Buddy reading sessions are also set in place between Junior Infants and more senior students in the school.

“The older children really do mind the smaller ones. We are really like one big family here,” she said.