Investigation launched following theft of laptops from Limerick school

GARDAI are appealing for information following a burglary at a school in Limerick city centre last week.

A security alarm was activated shortly before 5am and gardai accompanied the caretaker to the school a short time later.

"Criminals had forced rear double doors open. The CCTV captured two people enter the building," said Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that the intruders searched the principal’s office and one classroom before leaving with a number of laptops.

"They were in and out in minutes," said Sgt Leetch who added that it is a concern how easily the doors were forced open by the intruders.

"An alarm and CCTV were in place and are very good deterrents but only if there are good standard windows and doors fitted. I do surveys on any types of building but perhaps schools should review their security," she added.

Separately, gardai are appealing to homeowners to properly secure their garages and sheds - now that the evenings are getting shorter.

The advice is being issued following a theft incident in the Garryowen area.

"Around €1,500 worth of tools were taken from a shed. Think of the cost of replacing your gardening equipment, tools or bicycle, extending your house alarm is simple but effective."