Limerick Weather: Thursday, September 1, 2022

TODAY will stay dry in most areas with good sunny spells. Just a few isolated showers in the morning and afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light easterly or variable breezes.

TONIGHT will be mostly dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog. Cloud will increase in the northwest, bringing rain to coastal areas by morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with light, variable winds.

FRIDAY will be clear spells and isolated showers and it will be colder with minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees. Winds will be light and variable and patches of mist and fog are possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT there will be clear spells and isolated showers and it will be colder with minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees. Winds will be light and variable and patches of mist and fog are possible.

On SATURDAY, there will be heavy showers in most places during the afternoon with highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT will see rain continue with some heavy downpours. It will become breezier too, with moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds developing. Lowest temperatures of 9 degrees in the southwest to 15 degrees in the northeast.

SUNDAY will see rain gradually move northwards during Sunday morning and afternoon, followed by sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees. Breezy in the morning with moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds, easing later.