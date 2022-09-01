Limerick schoolgirl having a laugh in aid of Pulmonary Fibrosis

LIFE'S a laugh according to a Limerick schoolgirl who is promoting positivity and funny jokes in aid of Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Hannah Noonan who attends Scoil Iósaf primary school in Newcastle West is supporting World-Wide Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month this September to raise funds for the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group (NTPFSG) by telling a joke every day during the month on social media.

Pulmonary Fibrosis is a life-limiting chronic and relatively rare progressive lung disease and Hannah’s maternal grandfather lived with the illness until his passing in March this year.

“Grandad was a very funny man who was always telling me, and my brother Mikey jokes. He encouraged us to do Joke of the Day with Hannah and Mikey on Instagram during lockdown to keep everyone’s spirits up and was very proud when we appeared on the RTÉ Radio One’s Today Show with Maura and Daithí,” Hannah said.

Hannah lives in Newcastle West with her parents Sharon and Michael and her younger brother Mikey.

During her summer holidays, Hannah was busy contacting famous figures from all over Ireland and beyond to generate an extensive repertoire of jokes, so she has plenty of side-splitting material to share online.

September is Worldwide #PulmonaryFibrosis Awareness Month!

Many thanks to actress @juliehes for supporting #HaveALaughForPF campaign by sending a recording of her favourite joke!

If you would like to make a donation to @pfsg_nireland, pls use link in bio.#Hereforeachother pic.twitter.com/MAq1SosZqk — Sharon Noonan (@queenoforg) September 1, 2022

One of the jokes, according to Hannah’s mother Sharon, is courtesy of the Action Pulmonary Fibrosis patron, actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, best known for her role as Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street.

Hannah’s jokes can be found during September by searching #HaveALaughForPF on social media.

Speaking about the campaign, NTPFSG chairman Tom McMillan said: “We are absolutely delighted to be involved with #HaveALaughForPF. Pulmonary Fibrosis is a devastating terminal disease, with a life expectancy of between 3 and 5 years from diagnosis. PF has a prognosis worse than many cancers. Sadly there is no cure and in some cases no known cause.”