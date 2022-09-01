Limerick Property Watch: The height of modern comfort and luxury

Greasha House's beautifully designed layout takes advantage of the rolling hills of Clare and panoramic views of the Shannon
SHERRY FitzGerald is delighted to introduce Greasha House to the market, a stunning and unique home.
Greasha House, built circa 2006, has quite simply a beautifully designed layout to take advantage of the rolling hills of Clare and panoramic views of the River Shannon.
A property of this calibre rarely comes to the market! It is set behind electric gates on an acre of mature grounds which lead right down to the river.
The property was built to the highest of standards and is constructed using concrete footings, cavity insulated block walls and concrete hollow core floors and roof.
This means that the building has a high thermal capacity which, coupled with under floor heating, offers a constant uniform internal climate.
With double height ceilings and sliding glass doors leading out to the west-facing balcony, this is a light-filled and contemporary property throughout.
With clever use of technology, there is a centrally controlled lighting and sound system. Close to the motorway, it offers easy access to all routes while maintaining a private, cosy and quiet location.
Viewing of this stunning property is strongly advised and will not disappoint.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Greasha, Stradbally, Castleconnell
Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home
Price: €795,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Sean McGee on 061 418000
