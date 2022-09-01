Search

01 Sept 2022

Parade planned for Limerick to mark National Services Day

National Ambulance Service to mark Restart a Heart Day

National Services Day will be celebrated on Saturday

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

01 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A SPECIAL event is planned for Limerick this weekend to celebrate the work of emergency services. 

National Services Day is organised every year by FESSEF (Frontline Emergency & Security Services Éire Forum), an entirely volunteer-led effort.

The national day of appreciation started in 2018 with events happening across the country aimed at helping foster relationships between the public and the emergency services. 

Every day, the frontline, emergency and security personnel of Ireland work tirelessly to keep people safe, often in challenging circumstances.

Despite this, the average person rarely gets to meet the people doing this work outside the working environment and the frontline, emergency and security services rarely are provided with the opportunity to thank the public for their support and assistance.

BREAKING: Proposed Limerick to Foynes road approved by An Bord Pleanála

On Saturday, September 3 a parade will be held in Limerick city featuring personnel from various emergency services throughout the county. 

The parade starts at 2pm from O’Connell Avenue and will route towards Lower Mallow Street, Henry Street, Arthur’s Quay Park, Bridge Street and finish by the junction of Athlunkard Street and Island Road.

Motorists are being advised there will be rolling road closures to facilitate the parade as it passes along the route.

Some of the organisations taking part include: An Garda Síochána, National Ambulance Service, Fire & Rescue Services, Shannon Airport Fire & Police, NAS Community First Responders, University Hospital Limerick, Mid-West Community Healthcare and Revenue Customs.

Volunteers from Civil Defence, Irish Red Cross, St. John Ambulance Limerick, Order of Malta Ambulance Corps, Irish Coast Guard, Blood Bikes Mid-West, Tipperary Search & Rescue, Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention and Limerick Suicide Watch will also be in attendance. 

This exciting event will also include a flyover by the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 at Arthurs Quay Park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media