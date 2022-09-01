Parade planned for Limerick to mark National Services Day

A SPECIAL event is planned for Limerick this weekend to celebrate the work of emergency services.

National Services Day is organised every year by FESSEF (Frontline Emergency & Security Services Éire Forum), an entirely volunteer-led effort.

The national day of appreciation started in 2018 with events happening across the country aimed at helping foster relationships between the public and the emergency services.

Every day, the frontline, emergency and security personnel of Ireland work tirelessly to keep people safe, often in challenging circumstances.

Despite this, the average person rarely gets to meet the people doing this work outside the working environment and the frontline, emergency and security services rarely are provided with the opportunity to thank the public for their support and assistance.

On Saturday, September 3 a parade will be held in Limerick city featuring personnel from various emergency services throughout the county.

The parade starts at 2pm from O’Connell Avenue and will route towards Lower Mallow Street, Henry Street, Arthur’s Quay Park, Bridge Street and finish by the junction of Athlunkard Street and Island Road.

Motorists are being advised there will be rolling road closures to facilitate the parade as it passes along the route.

Some of the organisations taking part include: An Garda Síochána, National Ambulance Service, Fire & Rescue Services, Shannon Airport Fire & Police, NAS Community First Responders, University Hospital Limerick, Mid-West Community Healthcare and Revenue Customs.

Volunteers from Civil Defence, Irish Red Cross, St. John Ambulance Limerick, Order of Malta Ambulance Corps, Irish Coast Guard, Blood Bikes Mid-West, Tipperary Search & Rescue, Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention and Limerick Suicide Watch will also be in attendance.

This exciting event will also include a flyover by the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 at Arthurs Quay Park.