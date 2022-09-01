Parents, pupils and teachers welcome the opening of Limerick's first 'school street'

IT’S BACK to school time for children attending the Model National School on Roden Street in the city and they may have noticed one big change outside their school grounds.

Limerick’s first school street has been installed right outside the national school to promote a more active and safer environment for those walking or cycling to school.

Deputy Principal of the Model National School Máire Uí Mhaoláin commented: "We're very proud and happy to have Limerick's first school street. We have about 600 students coming to and from school everyday so it's great that we now have this infrastructure for them."

The new school street which features new paving and pencil style bollards is a collaborative project with Limerick City and County Council (LCCC), Limerick Smarter Travel, Safe Routes to School and Active Travel Limerick.

Principal of the Model National School Éíbhear Ó Deághaidh told Limerick Live the project has received great support from parents and neighbours of the school. "With no more parking on the street parents who drive to school have to park their cars further away and walk the rest of the distance to the school which is great for promoting active travel," she said.

Limerick School Cycle Bus (LSCB) are a group of parents and children who cycle to school from the northside of Limerick City to the city centre every day to promote active travel and have been taking full advantage of the new school street.

Anne Cronin, a member of the group, is delighted with the new street: “The new school street provides better health all around for everyone, especially the kids that use it the most. There is plenty of evidence that cycling and walking to school is good not only for the kids physical health but also mental health, cognitive ability & general well-being so the introduction of the new school street helps to promote this,” she said.

Claire Herbert, a pupil at the Model, said she thinks the school street is a positive initiative: "I think the new road is very good, it's safer to use and it makes getting to school easier."