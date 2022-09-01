Limerick artist will have a feast for the eyes at Electric Picnic

LIMERICK artist Clare Hartigan will be back at Electric Picnic this weekend with over 70,000 revellers.

Clare, from Castleconnell, is the curator again of the The Place of the Picnic Art (POPA). Five artists have been invited by Clare to take residency on-site at Stradbally Estate during the festival build and create large scale paintings for display on the POPA wall in the main stage arena.

The theme is "Speak to Me" with an emphasis on positive body image and mental health. Each artist has been given the opportunity to work on a very large scale piece and the freedom to speak to the 70,000 strong audience through their art. Each artist is selected simply on their record of working within the visual arts.

"There are no proposals or application processes as this has a tendency to turn artist of a certain type from getting involved. These are the artists that we are looking for," said Clare, who believes talent, personality, ability and a positive attitude are the main attributes needed to take on the scale and pressure of creating a painting onsite in a working festival build.

"As an artist it is a brilliant and challenging experience. The camaraderie that develops between the artists is just lovely to witness. There is always something new to learn and sometimes as an established artist you just need to be willing to be taken out of your comfort zone and to see where that can bring you."

Having started the project in 2015, Clare says of the experience: "It's like the opposite of going on a quiet retreat! It is a fast pace environment, often stressful, challenging, but still refreshing, invigorating and extremely fulfilling when you get it right”.

The artists selected are Debbie Chapman who creates beautifully moody figurative work that ooze emotion. Limerick-based artist Myra O’Reilly uses colour, form and body language to engage the viewer and build stories within her work.

The work of Des MacMahon, of Limerick Printmakers and LSAD print tutor, is full of witty conversations that often cuts very close to the bone. Abstract artist Adrienne M Finnerty, who has a background in hypno-psychotherapy, sound movement and colour therapy, screams joy, colour and music. It will make you want to dance, perfect for a music festival! Irish-Peruvian artist Michelle Pando-Kelly whose soothing landscape work is heavily influenced by the great impressionists.

"There is something for everyone to enjoy and hopefully you will enjoy them all. I think the new group of artists had a very positive experience with their residency and I'm very excited see all the work hanging," said Clare.