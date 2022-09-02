Newborn puppies abandoned on Limerick road 'doing well'

THREE PUPIES abandoned on the side of a Limerick road are "doing well", says the animal welfare group caring for them.

The newborns were found on a grass verge just outside Charleville by walkers who kept them overnight before bringing them to Limerick Animal Welfare.

Marie O'Connor, LAW Sanctuary Manager said the dogs were so young they hadn't opened their eyes yet.

"We think they are about two weeks old, much too young to be separated from their mother.

"How cruel to take these puppies away from their mother and dump them. The cruelty is unbelievable.

"We will do the best we can for the puppies and hope they survive".

Marie said the puppies are doing well but need to be bottle fed so she will be looking after them for the time being.

Limerick Animal Welfare rescue and rehome dogs, cats, rabbits, horses and many other animals when they find themselves homeless through no fault of their own.

The sanctuary is a purpose animal sanctuary dedicated to the support and rehoming of stray and unwanted animals.

They have a no-kill policy and all of the animals remain in their care until they find their forever homes.