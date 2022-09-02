Limerick Weather - Friday, September 2, 2022

TODAY will be a mostly dry start with some bright spells and just isolated showers in eastern areas.

Cloud will increase in the west of the province as the day progresses with outbreaks of rain developing there in the afternoon, and some heavy falls possible in the evening.

Staying drier elsewhere with some bright spells but there will be some scattered showers during the day with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, in mostly light variable or southwesterly winds.

TONIGHT will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain turning persistent and locally heavy at times and lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees

TOMORROW will be a cloudy start to the morning with sunny spells and showers and highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, in light to moderate southeast or variable winds.

TOMORROW NIGHT: While there is still some uncertainty about the extent of how windy it may get on Saturday night and Sunday, generally It looks like wet and blustery conditions will extend from the south across the country on Saturday night with some heavy falls of rain at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees generally as fresh and gusty southeasterly winds veer southwesterly later.

SUNDAY will see rain, heavy at times but will gradually clear northwards on Sunday morning, followed by sunny spells and a few showers in the afternoon and highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees,

SUNDAY NIGHT: Wet and blustery conditions will return on Sunday night clearing to showers from the south by morning. Remaining mild with temperatures holding above 10 to 15 degrees generally in moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds.

MONDAY: Sunny spells and widespread blustery showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds.