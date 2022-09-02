Search

02 Sept 2022

Limerick-based IT engineer loses discrimination case over refusal to wear face mask at work

Limerick-based IT engineer loses discrimination case over refusal to wear face mask at work

In dismissing the case, the WRC Adjudicating Officer stated that, in his view, the complainant did not establish a prima facie case of discrimination.

Reporter:

David Hurley

02 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

THE Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has rejected claims that an IT Support Engineer was discriminated against over his refusal to wear a face mask at work in order to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The complainant initiated proceedings against his employer – an IT support company - after being told he could not work “on site” at a facility in Limerick.

While the complainant was allowed to work remotely, on a limited basis, during the initial stages of Covid-19, he was required to work on site at times given the nature of the work.

A summary of the complaint, states that in July 2020 a Mandatory Face Covering Policy was implemented by the medical company and that this was relayed to the complainant and his employer.

“Straight away the complainant informed the respondent that he had great difficulty in wearing a face covering and no way could he do so nine hours a day. He told the respondent he would not be physically able to it,” states the report.

While the support engineer was initially allowed to wear a visor, his employer was informed on October 27, 2020 that all personnel attending the pharmaceutical plant would have to wear face masks when on site due to the increased presence of Covid-19 at that time.

Parents, pupils and teachers welcome the opening of Limerick's first 'school street'

When he contested this – citing health reasons – he was informed there were no exceptions and that the company had mandated that visors were not to be used.

After the company confirmed there would be no exceptions, the complainant reiterated that he could not wear a face mask and indicated he would not be adhering to the requirement to do so.

The complainant was subsequently placed on sick leave after a company doctor determined he was "medically fit for unrestricted work duties" and that there were “no medical contra-indication to the wearing of a face mask."

Over the following months, a number of potential solutions were explored including working at another client company or working remotely full-time but none were deemed possible.

In dismissing the case, the WRC Adjudicating Officer stated that, in his view, the complainant did not establish a prima facie case of discrimination.

“He has not shown that the respondent acted in a discriminatory manner towards him, has named no comparators who were treated more favourably than him, that his exclusion from the customer site was not decided upon by the respondent but by the needs of the customer being a pharmaceutical plant to try prevent the spread of Covid,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media