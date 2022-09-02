Limerick community centre bounces back from fire and Covid with expo

THE MILLENNIUM Centre in Caherconlish has survived a plague and a fire so nothing can stop it succeeding.

The centre is hosting an expo community day to bring businesses and the local community together, as well as showcasing the facilities and services the centre has to offer. It takes place on Sunday, September 11 from 2 to 5pm.

As well as the Covid enforced closure, the centre had to shut its doors again for eight months following a fire in the reception area in September 2021. But now they are back up and running and want the day to be a celebration of all the parish has to offer. They hope to see a big crowd on the day.

All business exhibitors will be given a free table to demonstrate their wares and explain what their business is all about. Contact 061 351141 for full details and to book.

There will also be a seisiún in the park; sports hall open for children to play soccer and basketball; playground access; bouncy castles; face painting; pet farm and lots more.

The board and staff of the Millennium Centre look forward to a big attendance on the day and helping promote businesses to the wider community.