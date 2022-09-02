Search

02 Sept 2022

Long waiting times at University Hospital Limerick due to high attendances at emergency department

Almost 50 patients were waiting on trolleys at UHL this Friday morning

Reporter:

David Hurley

02 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

THE UL Hospitals group is warning the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick is currently very busy and that long wait times can be expected.

Staff and doctors are managing high attendances of very sick people with a variety of complex illnesses, including Covid-19, and members of the public are being advised to consider all alternative care options before attending the Emergency Department.

People with less urgent care needs are advised to expect long delays and to first consider Local Injury Units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED.

"We are working to ensure that care is prioritised for the sickest patients. As part of our escalation plan, additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to our Model 2 hospitals are all underway," said a spokesperson. 

As of this Friday morning,  a total of 48 patients were waiting on trolleys for inpatient beds at UHL.

"We apologise to every patient who is currently experiencing a long wait for admission to hospital, and for the inconvenience and frustration this also causes for patients’ loved ones," added the spokesperson.

News

