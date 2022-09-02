Search

02 Sept 2022

Green Ribbon event to promote awareness of mental health difficulties in Limerick

Join In For The Greening Of Curragh Chase – A Great Day Out For All The Family.

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

02 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

MEMBERS of the public are being encouraged to take part in a Green Ribbon Let's Talk, Let's Walk event at Curragh Chase Forest Park in County Limerick this weekend.

The event has been organised by Coillte in collaboration with the Irish Farmers Association, See Change and Mental Health Ireland as part of the Green Ribbon campaign that aims to spread awareness about mental health difficulties and to help end mental health stigma and discrimination.

Green Ribbons, the international symbol for mental health awareness, will be provided free of charge on the day.

Commenting ahead of Sunday's event, Charlie Burke, Recreation Officer at Coillte said: "As Ireland's largest provider of outdoor recreation, Coillte is delighted to support this initiative and promote positive mental health by hosting these walks across Ireland.  I would encourage everyone to get involved and experience the peaceful and beautiful surrounds of Curragh Chase Forrest Park show their support for the Green Ribbon campaign”.

The tagline for this year’s Green Ribbon campaign is: "There is no shame in having a mental health difficulty. Across the month, See Change will explore what shame is, how shame presents itself and how shame impacts people with mental health difficulties.

Sunday's event begins at 11am.

